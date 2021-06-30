HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips English T20 Blast South Group: Captain, Vice-Captain – Hampshire vs Surrey, Playing 11s, Team News From The Rose Bowl at 11:30 PM IST June 30 Wednesday

HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast

Hampshire vs Surrey Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s HAM vs SUR at The Rose Bowl: In another exciting South Group encounter of English T20 Blast, Surrey will lock horns with the Hampshire at the The Rose Bowl on Wednesday. The English T20 Blast HAM vs SUR match will start at 11:30 PM IST – June 30. Despite lying at the bottom of the table, Hampshire still have a realistic chance of making it to the top four. They will need to win all of their remaining games from here on, with the duo of James Vince and D’Arcy Short being key to their fortunes. Although their bowling has blown hot and cold this season, the addition of Colin de Grandhomme should add some variety to the side. On the other hand, Surrey have slipped to fourth spot in the points table after facing multiple defeats. Despite a good blend of youth and experience, Surrey will come into the game on the back of a disappointing loss to Glamorgan on Tuesday. Here is the English T20 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction, HAM vs SUR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, HAM vs SUR Probable XIs English T20 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Hampshire vs Surrey, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Hampshire and Surrey will take place at 11 PM IST – June 30.

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Rose Bowl.

HAM vs SUR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith

Batsmen Will Jacks (C), D’Arcy Short, Laurie Evans, James Vince

All-rounders Jamie Overton, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers Mason Crane (VC), Daniel Moriarty, Gus Atkinson, Kyle Jamieson

HAM vs SUR Probable Playing 11s

Hampshire: James Vince (C), D’Arcy Short, Tom Prest, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal.

Surrey: Will Jacks, Rory Burns, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith (wk), Jamie Overton, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Geddes, Gus Atkinson, Gareth Batty (c), Dan Moriarty

HAM vs SUR Squads

Surrey: Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Rikki Clarke, Jamie Overton, Liam Plunkett, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Nicholas Kimber, Matt Dunn, Kemar Roach, James Taylor, Jade Dernbach, Gareth Batty, Conor McKerr, Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Nico Reifer, Ben Geddes, Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, Jordan Clark, Amar Virdi.

Hampshire: Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Lewis McManus, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Ajeet Dale, Brad Wheal, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, James Vince.

