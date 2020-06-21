In a bid to help people build their immunity during the pandemic, veteran India cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Saturday shared a hilarious video where a random person was showing some exercises, which were funny, to say the least. It is a 20-second video. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A Very Simple Exercise for only 20 seconds to Keep you Fit &amp; Boost Your Immunity.. <a href="https://t.co/u6miwpXmqF">pic.twitter.com/u6miwpXmqF</a></p> <p></p> Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) <a href="https://twitter.com/harbhajan_singh/status/1274213412839387136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 20, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"A Very Simple Exercise for only 20 seconds to Keep you Fit &amp; Boost Your Immunity," Harbhajan Singh captioned the video on Twitter. <p></p> <p></p>Fans found it really hilarious and asked him to give a demo himself. Here is how fans reacted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Paaji please make a video of this exercise to encourage others... <p></p>Also u can tag others like <a href="https://twitter.com/yuzi_chahal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@yuzi_chahal</a></p> <p></p> Manjyot Singh Pandi (@manjyot_singh28) <a href="https://twitter.com/manjyot_singh28/status/1274222689192796162?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 20, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Why don't you try it first and share a video of yourself?? <p></p>&#x1f60e;&#x1f60e;</p> <p></p> &#x1f441;&#x2764;&#x2763;&#x1f4a2;&#x1f495; (@badibooti2) <a href="https://twitter.com/badibooti2/status/1274216986625675264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 20, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Kekdaaaa workout &#x1f602;</p> <p></p> Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) <a href="https://twitter.com/surya_14kumar/status/1274246311676727297?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 20, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Paaji we are your followers. Can you please post one video with this excercise..&#x1f923;&#x1f923;</p> <p></p> nikhil tyagi (@tyaginikhil50) <a href="https://twitter.com/tyaginikhil50/status/1274217912765538306?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 20, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Sir plz give us demo so we can get proper guidance</p> <p></p> N r ENTERPRISE (@NrParekh9) <a href="https://twitter.com/NrParekh9/status/1274223447988596737?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 20, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The veteran offie recently urged the BCCI to allow non-contracted players to play foreign leagues. <p></p> <p></p>"I think BCCI should allow players to play in foreign leagues. You have to allow non-contracted players whom you are not looking to choose in the Indian side. You have to make a system that players who have played 50 Tests or are above 35 years will seek permission from the board," Harbhajan told Aakash Chopra.