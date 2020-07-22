Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic’s Pictures From Maternity Shoot Go Viral

India allrounder Hardik Pandya is expecting his first child with partner Natasa Stankovic and the pictures of the duo from their maternity shoot have created quite a buzz on the social media. <p></p> <p></p>Their adorable pictures, be it them holding hands or twining in whites while staring in each other's eyes, are setting couple goals with fans lapping them up. <p></p> <p></p>In the latest photo, shared by Pandya on his Instagram handle, the couple is seen holding hands with their backs to the camera, captioned 'Walking towards happiness'. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF; border: 0; border-radius: 3px; box-shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width: 540px; min-width: 326px; padding: 0; width: calc(100% - 2px);" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CC259PaFEji/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px;"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; Pandya and Stankovic announced their engagement earlier this year in January and in May, the couple revealed they are expecting 'a new life' in their lives very soon. Photographer- @rahuljhangiani Hardik's stylist - @nikitajaisinghani Natasa's stylist - @begborrowstealstudio</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; line-height: 17px; margin-bottom: 0; margin-top: 8px; overflow: hidden; padding: 8px 0 7px; text-align: center; text-overflow: ellipsis; white-space: nowrap;">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; line-height: 17px;" href="https://www.instagram.com/hardikpandya93/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Hardik Pandya</a> (@hardikpandya93) on <time style="font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; line-height: 17px;" datetime="2020-07-19T12:31:36+00:00">Jul 19, 2020 at 5:31am PDT</time></p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script> <p></p> <p></p>"Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes," Stankovic had posted on Instagram. Stankovic is a Serbian model-actress who rose to fame by appearing as a contestant in reality TV show Big Boss 8 and has also participating in Nach Baliye as well.