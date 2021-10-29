<strong>Dubai:</strong> In what could be encouraging news for India ahead of their virtual do-or-die clash against New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 'Super 12' game on October 31, all-rounder Hardik Pandya could return to bowling duties against the Kane Williamson-led side after he was seen rolling his arm over in the nets on Friday morning. <p></p> <p></p>The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a short video of India's nets session where the 28-year-old, while not bowling at full tilt, was seen rolling his arm over and sending down at least half-a-dozen deliveries. <p></p> <p></p>Pandya's bowling has taken a back seat since he underwent a back surgery in 2018. In fact, during his Indian Premier League (IPL) duties in the Dubai leg, he has only played as a batter. <p></p> <p></p>His bowling workloads were steadily increased during India's tour of Sri Lanka in July, where he bowled 16 overs across three ODIs and a T20I. However, he did not bowl at all for the Mumbai Indians in the second half of the Indian Premier League season in Dubai. <p></p> <p></p>Pandya did not bowl in India's tournament-opening 10-wicket loss against Pakistan either, although, he was off the field for the entirety of the innings after hurting his shoulder while batting. <p></p> <p></p>Speaking ahead of India's first game against Pakistan, captain Virat Kohli had said that Pandya was on course to bowl at the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>"I honestly feel that Hardik Pandya presently with his physical condition is getting better in terms of being prepared to bowl at least two overs for us at a certain stage in this tournament," Kohli said. <p></p> <p></p>India next play New Zealand on October 31, with both teams desperate for points after each losing their first fixture against Pakistan.