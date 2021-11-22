Mumbai: After missing out on the home series against New Zealand, reports suggest that India allrounder Hardik Pandya is in doubt of being picked for the upcoming tour of South Africa as well. As per a report on InsideSport, Hardik has been asked to report to the NCA. Selectors want Hardik to recover and then prove his fitness at the NCA for being eligible for selection.

“His recovery from injury will mainly depend on rest. He should be visiting the NCA soon and we will take a call on his inclusion in South Africa tour depending on his fitness,” a BCCI official told InsideSport.

The official also confirmed that at the moment Hardik is nowhere near full fitness and that is concerning. “At this moment, he is no way near the required fitness level for Test cricket. He needs time and we don’t want to rush things like was the case before the World Cup. If he is ready, he will be sent for the ODI and T20 series,” the official told.

The Indian allrounder may not even feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The selectors want him to rehabilitate well at the NCA during that period.

Hardik played all the T20 World Cup matches for India, but was not at his best and seemed to be struggling with fitness. His inability to perform with the ball was cited as one of the reasons for India’s early exit from the marquee event. With Venkatesh Iyer on the side, it will not be easy for Hardik to get back.