Hardik Pandya Gives Massive Update On Yash Dayal, Reveals Pacer Lost 7-8 Kgs After Rinku Singh Thrashing

Hardik Pandya revealed that Gujarat Titans' pacer Yash Dayal lost 7-8 Kgs and fell ill after conceding five sixes in the final over against Rinku Singh.

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans' pacer Yash Dayal faced a nightmare against Rinku Singh who scored five sixes against him in the final over to take KKR to a stunning win. Dayal was dropped from GT's next game and hasn't featured for the Hardik Pandya-led side since then. Pandya recently gave an update on Yash Dayal and revealed that the pacer fell ill after the match and lost 7-8 Kg. Hardik confirmed that Dayal will need time before he returns to the field.

"I can't confirm that (on his chances of playing again this season). He fell ill and lost 7-8 kilos after that match. There was a spread of viral infection during that period and also due to the pressure he had faced, his condition is presently not good enough to take the field. Someone's loss is someone's gain at the end of the day. It is going to take a long time before we see him on the field," he said.

Gujarat Titans Enjoying Dream Run In IPL 2023 Meanwhile, defending champs Gujarat Titans are having a dream run in IPL 2023. The team has played seven matches, winning five and losing two. Currently, GT are tied on points with table toppers MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings but are placed second due to an inferior net run rate. Gujarat Titans picked up a magnificent win over Mumbai Indians in their last outing. Having posted a solid 207-5, Gujarat bowlers run riot and restricted Mumbai Indians to 152-9, winning by 55 runs.