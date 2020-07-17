From working out at home, to spending time with his wife Natasa Stankovic, India allrounder Hardik Pandya is finding ways to keep himself busy during the pandemic, which can get frustrating at times.

On Friday, the allrounder took to Instagram to share a picture where is in a romantic mood with Natasa and have their adorable pets for the company on a sofa. The picture would come as a treat for his fans who always want kore of the Baroda-born cricketer.

Here is the Instagram post Hardik shared captioned, “Family”.

While Hardik gives a kiss to his pet in the picture, Natasa flaunts her baby bump in a white outfit.

Hardik’s teammate and close friend Yuzvendra Chahal responded to the picture with a heart sign.

Meanwhile, Hardik – who was slated to make a comeback to cricket in the cash-rich Indian Premier League has to wait as the T20 tournament has been postponed indefinitely following the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, while giving pep talk to budding cricketers of Baroda Cricket Association revealed the reason why the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have achieved immense success in their respective careers.

“At least 10 of you should play for India. Otherwise, I will be disappointed. It’s up to you to decide whether you want to play with me in 10 year’s time. It will be fun,” Hardik said.

Pandya, 26, has so far played 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is for India.