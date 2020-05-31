As India allrounder, Hardik Pandya announced the news of his fiancee Natasa Stankovic’s pregnancy – social media went into overdrive mode congratulating the Mumbai Indians cricketer.

From India coach Ravi Shastri to Yuzvendra Chahal, all of them united to be a part of Hardik’s happiness by taking to Instagram and reacting to the post.

Here are some from the cricket fraternity who wished Hardik.

Hardik captioned the post as, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.”

The Serbian actress has been dating the India allrounder for a long time and has been rather active on social media, even during the lockdown.

According to various reports, the couple bumped into each other at a night club and instantly fell head over heels for one another. The cricketer even introduced Natasa to his family during Diwali and made things public.

The 26-year-old cricketer, Hardik, who has recently recovered from a shoulder injury was slated to feature in the cash-rich Indian Premier League that has now been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.