As India allrounder, Hardik Pandya announced the news of his fiancee Natasa Stankovic's pregnancy - social media went into overdrive mode congratulating the Mumbai Indians cricketer. <p></p> <p></p>From India coach Ravi Shastri to Yuzvendra Chahal, all of them united to be a part of Hardik's happiness by taking to Instagram and reacting to the post. <p></p> <p></p>Here are some from the cricket fraternity who wished Hardik. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4045050" align="aligncenter" width="1080"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4045050" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/1-16.jpg" alt="Hardik Pandya, Hardik Pandya age, Hardik Pandya ipl, Hardik Pandya controversies, Hardik Pandya girlfriend, Hardik Pandya wife, Hardik Pandya fiancee, Natasa Stankovic, IPL, Ravi Shastri, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal" width="1080" height="694" /> Image: Instagram[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4045052" align="alignnone" width="1079"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4045052" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/2-9.jpg" alt="Hardik Pandya, Hardik Pandya age, Hardik Pandya ipl, Hardik Pandya controversies, Hardik Pandya girlfriend, Hardik Pandya wife, Hardik Pandya fiancee, Natasa Stankovic, IPL, Ravi Shastri, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal" width="1079" height="354" /> Image: Instagram[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4045053" align="alignnone" width="1080"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4045053" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/3-8.jpg" alt="Hardik Pandya, Hardik Pandya age, Hardik Pandya ipl, Hardik Pandya controversies, Hardik Pandya girlfriend, Hardik Pandya wife, Hardik Pandya fiancee, Natasa Stankovic, IPL, Ravi Shastri, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal" width="1080" height="329" /> Image: Instagram[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4045055" align="alignnone" width="1080"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4045055" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/4-6.jpg" alt="Hardik Pandya, Hardik Pandya age, Hardik Pandya ipl, Hardik Pandya controversies, Hardik Pandya girlfriend, Hardik Pandya wife, Hardik Pandya fiancee, Natasa Stankovic, IPL, Ravi Shastri, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal" width="1080" height="320" /> Image: Instagram[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>Hardik captioned the post as, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes." <p></p> <p></p>The Serbian actress has been dating the India allrounder for a long time and has been rather active on social media, even during the lockdown. <p></p> <p></p>According to various reports, the couple bumped into each other at a night club and instantly fell head over heels for one another. The cricketer even introduced Natasa to his family during Diwali and made things public. <p></p> <p></p>The 26-year-old cricketer, Hardik, who has recently recovered from a shoulder injury was slated to feature in the cash-rich Indian Premier League that has now been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.