Adelaide: Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign came to an end with a humiliating 10-wickets loss against the English team in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval. Team India batting first put 168 runs on board which England chased down without losing any wickets and 24 balls remaining.

The Men in Blue’s humiliating defeat in the semi-finals against England has raised many fingers towards the senior players of the Men in Blue including Virat Kohli and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Many believe it his high time that the big names like Rohit, Kohli and Rahul bid goodbye to the shortest format of the game.

Indian legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar also believes that there would be a number of retirement in the shortest format of the game and Hardik Pandya would be leading team from the near future. Hardik also won the IPL trophy with Gujarat Titans in their debut year.

Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports “Having won the Indian Premier League on his first assignment as the captain, they would have marked Hardik Pandya out as the next captain.”

“Hardik Pandya will definitely take over the team in the future and there will be some retirements, you never know. Players will be giving it a lot of thought. There are several players in their mid-30s who will be reconsidering their position in the Indian T20I team,” He added.

Hardik Pandya would also lead the Indian side once again during their upcoming tour of New Zealand. While the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are being rested.