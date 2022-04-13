Mumbai: Leading Gujarat Titans, has certainly been a privilege for Hardik Pandya, who were the last team to lose a match in IPL 2022. Hardik led Gujarat to three out of three before their winning streak was finally brought to an end by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Hyderabad won the match by eight wickets but Hardik’s bat did the talking earlier in the game. He hit a fifty off 42 balls to help the Titans post a decent 162 for seven.

During the match, when Hardik walked out to bat, it was a fan who stole the show with his placard. He claimed he would resign his job if Hardik hits a fifty. After the Titans captain hit a fifty, the ‘resign job’ fan faced the heat on social space.

Here is how fans trolled him:

Well, for those looking I guess there a vacancy 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/yddHYHUeJI Indroneil B Biswas (@indroneilbiswas) April 11, 2022

Scenes when Boss asks for his resignation tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/BeagVkq6vJ Aditya Mantry (@aditya_mantry) April 11, 2022

Sorry bro..feeling sad for you! But don’t worry I can refer you! DM me your latest resume! #HardikPandya #GTvSRH #SRHvsGT 50 for Pandya pic.twitter.com/MjyJ9O6WlH Prabhat Singh (@iampbdawn) April 11, 2022

Hardik is such a legend. He got someone out while he was batting pic.twitter.com/Bd7UVCnTZU Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2022

After the loss, Hardik said that they would learn from their mistakes and also revealed his plan against Umran Malik.

“IPL is tough so I tried to show some toughness (against Malik). That (blow to the helmet) woke me up. They bowled well and stuck to their plans, credit to them for the way they bowled. We need to learn from the mistakes, we will have a conversation and a laugh as we have out next game in a couple of days,” Hardik said at the post-match presentation.