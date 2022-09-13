New Delhi: MS Dhoni is known for his calm demeanour apart from his huge success on the cricket field. He won all the ICC trophies in his international career and still plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). MS Dhoni is a team man and always prioritises his nation and players. However, legendary cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has revealed that it is impossible to reach once he gets into his home.

Harsha Bhogle is doing commentary for a long time and knows a lot of cricket players personally. During an interview, he revealed how Rahul Dravid failed to reach MS Dhoni when the veteran was taking the most important decision of his life.

“MS Dhoni comes from another planet. You know Dhoni’s room is never locked, his room is always opened and anybody in the team can walk upto him anytime. The room service will be there, everything will be ordered and the room is never locked but you can never call him on the phone, stated Harsha Bhogle during an interview with Humans of Bombay.

He revealed, “I have met Dhoni only once, in all these years I have met him only once socially. You cannot get in touch with him, he doesn’t carry a mobile phone. He has a mobile phone at his home and only the people really close to him have his number. When Rahul Dravid retired he couldn’t get in touch with MS Dhoni to tell him that. So, I met him once socially during a dinner in Australia.”

MS Dhoni will be seen in the IPL next season for CSK. He gave up captaincy of the team last season but according to various reports, the veteran cricketer will once again lead the team in the tournament next season. Fans will be eager to see their favourite superstar doing the captaincy again.