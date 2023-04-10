Hatt Yaar: Kavya Maran Gets Irritated By Camera's Attention On Her During SRH-PBKS IPL 2023 Match - WATCH

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran got irritated as in every game of Sunrisers Hyderabad the cameraman's focus is on her.

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opened their account in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after their first win against the Punjab Kings.

Rahul Tripathi smashed a vital unbeaten half-century after spinner Mayank Markande claimed a four-fer on debut.

The fans were delighted as SRH won their first match of 16th edition of cash-rich league after suffering losses in the first two games. Among several fans, SRH's owner Kavya Maran, daughter of Kalanithi Maran was present at the stands during SRH match.

During the match, when all focus was on Kavya, she was seen irritated and wasn't happy with the camera's constant focus on her. In a video she was seen saying "Hatt yaar (Go away, man)" to the cameraman.

Here is the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aumbeti Roydo (@aumbetiroydo)

This was Sunrisers Hyderabad's first win this season after defeats in their first two matches. PBKS suffered their first defeat after two wins.

Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a modest start as they managed 34/1 in the Power-play. At the same time, Punjab Kings were 41/3.

The fact that they did not lose too many wickets early in their innings, thus making their chase of the modest target of 144 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here, look early.

There was an early stutter when they lost Harry Brook for 13 after he had struck three fours during his 14-ball stay. Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi took the score to 47 before Agarwal, who has moved PBKS to SRH this season, was out after a 20-ball 21, hitting three fours.