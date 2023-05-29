He Is Playing Just For...: Sehwag Gives His Opinion On MSD's Future In IPL

Fans are in fear that Dhoni might take retirement after the 2023 edition of the IPL.

The Chennai Super Kings are just one step away from lifting their fifth IPL trophy. MS Dhoni-led Chennai will face defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final showdown, which is rescheduled for March 29 due to rain at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Dhoni will either play the match as the first-team player or retire. Sehwag was refereeing to the impact player rule, and he indicated that Dhoni would not suit the criteria.

"It's not difficult (to play cricket in 40s), if you're fit. MS Dhoni hasn't batted too much this year. He's not aggravating his knee injury. Often, he would come in the last two overs. If I count the total balls he faced, I think he would've faced 40-50 deliveries this season", Sehwag said.

he further stated that Dhoni has to stay at the ground for captaincy and has to field 20 over.

"Impact Player rule doesn't apply on MS Dhoni. Because he's playing only for captaincy. He has to stay in the ground for captaincy. Impact Player rule is for someone who doesn't field but bats, or a bowler who doesn't need to bat. Dhoni has to field 20 overs; if he's not the captain, he won't even play as Impact Player. Then, you will see him as mentor or coach or Director of Cricket," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Dhoni Broke Silence On His Retirement Talks In a post match presentation of an IPL match, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle asked Dhoni if he will come to Chepauk and play again? referring to CSK's last match at home this season.

To which Dhoni replies," don't know. I have eight or nine months to decide. The small auction will be around December, so why to take that headache right now? I have ample time to decide. I will always be there for CSK, whether it is in the playing form or sitting somewhere outside," MS Dhoni said in the post match-presentation ceremony.