HEA vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips Big Bash League 2020-21: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Match 32 Carrara Oval, Queensland

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20: Stars are in the fifth spot with three wins, as many defeats and one no result. On the other hand, Heat are seventh with three wins and four defeats from seven matches.

TOSS: The Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars will take place at 3:20 PM IST – January 7.

Time: 3.50 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

HEA vs STA My Dream11 Team

Glenn Maxwell (captain), Marcus Stoinis (vice-captain), Jimmy Peirson, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Hilton Cartwright, Jack Wildermuth, Liam Hatcher, Sam Rainbird, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

HEA vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Chris Lynn, Jack Wildermuth, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Melbourne Stars: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Seb Gotch, Sam Rainbird, Nick Larkin, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

HEA vs STA Full Squads

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (wk/captain), James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Lachlan Pfeffer, Simon Milenko, Jack Wood

Melbourne Stars: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Hilton Cartwright, Seb Gotch (wk), Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Sam Rainbird, Billy Stanlake, Ben Dunk, Samuel Elliott, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Lance Morris, Nic Maddinson, Tom O Connell

