Highlights Ireland vs New Zealand, Belfast: Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie will be mighty pleased with his team’s performance in the recently concluded ODI series where his side stretched New Zealand to the limits, not once but twice, taking it to the last over of the match. With players like Paul Stirling, Harry Tector and Curtis Campher, he would be hopeful that his side would be able to pull off a historic series-win against a formidable New Zealand side led by Mitchell Santner. (LIVE SCORE)

Santner, on the other hand, would be well aware of the kind of potential this Ireland team has but at the same time would be confident that the likes of Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, and James Neesham would be good enough to thwart that threat. All in all, we have a cracker of a series ahead of us. Catch all the latest action unfold between Ireland and New Zealand, 1st T20I straight from Belfast along with live scores, live images and full scorecard. (FULL SCORECARD)

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Gareth Delany, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert