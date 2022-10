Highlights Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Group 2: BAN Beat NED By 9 Runs

Highlights BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2022, Group 1: Taskin Ahmed took four wickets as Bangladesh started their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a nine-run win over the Netherlands. The fast bowler also got the player of the match award for his top performance.

Earlier, Bangladesh had a good start but then their batters got off the tracks and only managed to score 144 runs in 20 overs. Netherlands got the grip on the match after an excellent early start by Bangladesh’s openers.

Bangladesh open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against the Netherlands on Monday at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Australia. The Shakib Al Hasan-led team is favourite to win the match but one should not take the Netherlands lightly as they have qualified for the Super 12 stage after a terrific performance in the group stage.

Bangladesh have come into this tournament with the lowest of expectations from their fans, who are mostly hoping that the team comes out of the competition with their reputation intact. It will certainly give a free hand to players like Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar and Litton Das.

On the other hand, all eyes will on Scott Edwards, Tom Cooper and Bas de Leede for the Netherlands.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: 1 Soumya Sarkar, 2 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 3 Litton Das, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Afif Hossain, 6 Yasir Ali, 7 Nurul Hasan (wk), 8 Mosaddek Hossain, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Hasan Mahmud, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Netherlands: 1 Max O’Dowd, 2 Vikramjit Singh. 3 Bas de Leede, 4 Colin Ackermann, 5 Tom Cooper, 6 Scott Edwards (capt & wk), 7 Tim Pringle, 8 Logan van Beek, 9 Fred Klaassen 10 Paul van Meekeren, 11 Shariz Ahmed