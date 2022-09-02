New Delhi: Pakistan will take on Hong Kong in the last Group A Asia Cup 2022 fixture with an eye on the Super Four of the tournament. Both the teams lost their first match of the competition against India and the clash on Friday will be a do-or-die situation for them. Ahead of the match, Hong Kong’s captain Nizakat Khan met Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during a training session.

In the first match of the tournament, Hong Kong got hammered by 40 runs by the Indian team. On the other hand, Pakistan faced a crushing five-wicket defeat against the Rohit Sharma-led team.

Asia Cup 2022 is being played in the T20 format to serve as ideal preparation for the upcoming T20I World Cup. Pakistan will hope to win the tournament and go into the World Cup with some extra confidence. Babar Azam will be the key for Pakistan in the upcoming matches and Hong Kong’s captain Nizakat Khan also asked for some advice from him.

Pakistan Cricket Board posted a video of their heartwarming interaction on their official Twitter account on Thursday ahead of the match, where Nizakat could be heard asking “tips” from Babar on batting.

Nizakat Khan is an opener for his national team like Babar Azam and the Hong Kong captain also complimented the Pakistan skipper on his incredible batting form. Pakistan are favourite against Hong Kong but Nizakat Khan would not like to lose without a fight against a strong side.