Honoured to be Part of CAC, Will Do My Job With All Honesty: Madan Lal

Madan Lal says he’s honoured to have been named in the three-member BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) alongside RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik.

The CAC’s first and foremost task is now to pick replacements for outgoing selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda.

“I am happy and honoured that the BCCI has given me the job and I intend to do it with all honesty,” Lal told IANS.

The CAC was virtually non-existent since October last year when Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy following allegations of conflict of interests against the trio.

Lal said while he knows what the job entails but won’t speak further till he receives guidelines from the BCCI. “I can’t say anything more because I am yet to receive any guidelines. I know what my job is but can speak only after I get guidelines from the board,” he said.

Among the three, Lal is the oldest at 68 while RP is the youngest, aged 34. Naik, the former India wicketkeeper, is 41.

Lal was the member of the Indian side that won the ODI World Cup in 1983 and played in 39 Tests (71 wickets) and 67 ODIs (73). He has also been the coach of Indian men’s team and part of selection committee as well.

“The national selectors, the women’s selectors and the junior selectors are the three postings (that the CAC needs to decide upon). I am very happy with the appointments. I have spoken with them earlier and of course I look forward to working with them,” he said.