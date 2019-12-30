Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Prediction, Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 16 HUR vs STA: The 2019 20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020.

The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS The between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars will take place at 1:10 pm IST

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

HUR vs STA My Dream11 Team

D’Arcy Short (captain), Marcus Stoinis (vice-captain), Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, James Faulkner, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall

HUR vs STA Squads

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Simon Milenko, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk/captain), David Miller, George Bailey, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Clive Rose, Qais Ahmad, Riley Meredith, Scott Boland, Macalister Wright

Melbourne Stars: Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Peter Handscomb (wk), Glenn Maxwell (captain), Ben Dunk, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Dale Steyn, Sandeep Lamichhane, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin

