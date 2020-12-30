HUR vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Big Bash League 2020-21 Match 20 The Gabba, Brisbane

HUR vs HEA Dream11 Tips And Prediction BBL

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s HUR vs HEA at The Gabba, Brisbane: In the 20th match of BBL 2020-21 today, Hobart Hurricanes will be up against Brisbane Heat. Hurricanes have so far played five matches and won three of them while losing two. They are fourth in the points table. Heat on the other hand are sixth in the standings with one win and three defeats from four matches so far.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of HUR vs STA, Big Bash League – T20, Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Player List, Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – HUR vs STA KFC Big Bash League – T20, Online Cricket Tips – Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat KFC Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Big Bash League 2020, Fantasy Tips – Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat

TOSS: The Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat will take place at 1:15 PM IST – December 30.

Time: 1.45 PM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

HUR vs HEA My Dream11 Team

D’Arcy Short (captain), Jack Wildermuth (vice-captain), Ben McDermott, Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Lewis Gregory, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Riley Meredith

HUR vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Nathan Ellis, Will Parker, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

HUR vs HEA Full Squads

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (wk), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (captain), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Wil Parker, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Keemo Paul, Charlie Wakim, Nick Winter, Macalister Wright

Brisbane Heat: Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (wk/captain), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Joe Denly, Matthew Kuhnemann, Simon Milenko, Lachlan Pfeffer, Connor Sully, Jack Wood, Jack Sinfield

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HUR Dream11 Team/ HEA Dream11 Team/ Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction/ Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Big Bash League – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.