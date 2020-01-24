HUR vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS – The toss between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder will take place at 12:10 PM (IST).

Time: 12:40 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

HUR vs THU My Dream11 Team

David Miller (captain), Calum Ferguson (vice-captain), Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, George Bailey, Alex Hales, James Faulkner, Chris Morris, Qais Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Gurinder Sandhu

HUR vs THU Squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (captain), D Arcy Short, Macalister Wright, Jake Doran, David Miller, Ben McDermott (wk), George Bailey, Clive Rose, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, James Faulkner

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (captain), Arjun Nair, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Jay Lenton (wk), Liam Bowe, Gurinder Sandhu, Jonathan Cook, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Tremain

