I Don’t Consider Appointing Greg Chappell As A Mistake: Sourav Ganguly Looks Back At Life Fondly

New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, while speaking with The Telegraph a day before he is about to turn 50, spoke about a lot of things including the Greg Chappell episode, how he feels he was lucky enough to play the sport and more importantly, God has been kind to him for the love and affection he continues to receive from the City of Joy (Kolkata).

Asked to pick the three most significant things in his life, Ganguly said, “It’s very difficult to pick that way. There are so many things that have happened in life. But I can always say that I was fortunate enough to play the sport. I consider myself lucky in that sense.”

Having finished his career as one of the most successful captains for India, Ganguly did most things right in his sporting career, the only exception would be the appointment of Greg Chappell as the head coach of India during his tenure. The 49-year-old was instrumental in getting Chappell and what followed next is known to all.

“No… I don’t think so. When I sit back and reflect, I feel happy. In sport you can’t do things differently because it is an after-thought… in sport things happen in real time. You have to take the decision in that particular moment. So I don’t think I would tread that path where I would have done things differently. I did what I felt was the best at that particular moment and that is what sport is all about. Reflecting doesn’t make sense because you don’t get a chance to redo things again,” Ganguly replied on being asked whether he wanted to do anything differently in a career that spanned for 17 years.

Talking about his role in appointing Chappell as the coach of India, Ganguly doesn’t consider it as a mistake, adding at hindsight a lot of things can be done differently.

“Again, this is an after-thought. When you appoint someone, you appoint someone. Then if it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. That’s the way life is. So I don’t consider it a mistake,” added Ganguly.