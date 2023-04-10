I Will Be With You: Yash Dayal's Father Reveals His Conversation With Son After Nightmare Spell Against KKR

Yash Dayal witnessed a nightmare on Sunday and will obviously find it hard to cope with it. Yash's father Chandarpal Dayal was aware of his son's situation and comforted him with kind words

New Delhi: Needing an improbable 28 off the last 5 balls, Rinku Singh pulled off an incredible heist, smashing Yash Dayal for five maximums to take the Kolkata Knight Riders home in dramatic fashion. While Dayal had a forgettable day, KKR came up with a heart-warming gesture to cheer up the bowler, who conceded 31 runs off the last over.

Umesh Yadav picked up a single off the first ball of the last over bowled by Dayal and with 28 needed off the last five balls, Rinku Singh did the unthinkable, smashing five sixes in a row against Dayal to spark wild celebrations. He remained unbeaten on 48 off 21 balls with one four and six sixes.

Yash Dayal witnessed a nightmare on Sunday and will obviously find it hard to cope with it. Yash's father Chandarpal Dayal was aware of his son's situation and comforted him with kind words. He knew exactly what his son must be going through as back in the days he got smashed for hat-trick of sixes while playing Vijay Hazare Trophy

Yash Dayal's Father Motivates Him Chandarpal Dayal during a conversation with Indian Express revealed that some of their relatives were present at the stadium and he asked them to motivate his son. He said "I told them to go and motivate him. Pick-up his morale. He would be understandably depressed. Please go. He speaks very little. He is an introvert, and in such situations, he can become a touch numb. I have been a cricketer but being a father, mother is something else. I did get a bit depressed, 'kyun hua, kaise hua... (why it happened, how it happened), the mind was in a loop, worried for my son."

He later talked with Yash himself and motivated him to rise above the moment. He said "Ghabraana nahi (Don't get scared). I then said: 'This is not some new thing in cricket. Bowlers getting hit. It has happened to big bowlers. Just do hard work, see where you made mistakes, but remember this is not the first time it has happened in cricket. Big players like Malinga, Stuart Broad have gone through the situation'"

"I told him I am coming there to you; I will be with you he will bounce back. This was a dark night, and I hope this never recurs again in his life. He will definitely come back strongly," he added.