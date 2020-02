ICC Announces Match Officials For Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test in Rawalpindi

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the list of match officials for the upcoming Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, starting February 7. Nigel Llong and Chris Gaffaney have been appointed as the on-field umpires by ICC in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship fixture between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

This is the first instance that Gaffaney and Erasmus will tour Pakistan, while Llong, who has officiate six ODIs across Karachi (3), Lahore (2), and Multan (1), will return after more than a decade. He last stood as an on-field umpire in Pakistan during the ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in January 2009.

Marais Erasmus will serve as the TV umpire and Shozab Raza as the fourth umpire.

Meanwhile, the former West Indies captain Richie Richardson will serve as a match referee. Richardson last toured Pakistan in September 2017 for the three ICC World XI T20Is at Lahore – which was also his first visit to the country as a match official. The former West Indian cricketer toured Pakistan six times as a player and featured in six Tests and 21 ODIs between 1985 and 1996.

Bangladesh played three T20Is against Pakistan which they lost 0-2, with the final one being washed out in January. Both the teams will now play two Tests and an ODI in Pakistan, the first Test starting from Friday (February 7).

Bangladesh will then return to Pakistan in April for the one-off ODI which will be played on April 3 and the second Test from April 5-9.