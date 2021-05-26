Bangladesh’s spinner Mehidy Hasan has risen to the number two spot in the latest update of the ICC Men’s ODI rankings after a super show in the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka. The off-spinner has scalped seven wickets in two matches at an unbelievable average of 8.29.

Hasan scalped four wickets for 30 runs in the first ODI and then returned with 3-28 in the second ODI as the hosts took an unassailable lead of 2-0 after winning the second game by 103 runs (DLS method). The off-spinner has made a jump of three places to achieve his career-best ranking.

Thus, Hasan has become the third Bangladesh bowler to be ranked among the top two bowlers in the ICC ODI rankings. Former skipper Shakib Al Hasan had occupied the numero uno position back in 2009 whereas Abdur Razzak had claimed the second place back in 2010.

Mustafizur Rahman, who has scalped six wickets in the first two matches at a splendid average of 8.33 has gained eight places to move to the ninth position in the bowlers’ rankings.

On the other hand, Bangladesh’s veteran wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has also gained in the latest update. The right-hander, who has bagged the Man of the Match award in both the matches for his knock of 84 and 125 runs, has moved up by four places to claim the career-best ranking of 14th.

For Sri Lanka, fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera’s spell of three for 44 in the second match has helped him move 11 places to joint-61st position with his teammate PWH de Siva, who has also gained eight places. Dhananjaya de Silva (up nine places to 83rd) and Lakshan Sandakan (up nine places to 94th) are among the other bowlers to gain in the latest update of the ICC ODI rankings.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will face off each other in the third ODI on Friday.