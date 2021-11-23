Dubai: India women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj retained her number three spot among batters while her veteran compatriot Jhulan Goswami maintained her second position among bowlers in the ICC women’s ODI rankings released on Tuesday. Raj, who has 738 rating points to her kitty, is behind Lizelle Lee (761) of South Africa and Alyssa Healy (750) of Australia as there was no change in the top-10 batters from the previous rankings.

Another India batter Smriti Mandhana also remained in the sixth spot with 710 points. In the bowlers tally, veteran pacer Goswami (727) is behind leader Jess Jonassen (760) of Australia.

Pakistan left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu climbed four places to the 17th spot after her impressive figures of 2/24 against Bangladesh in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Bangladesh batters were also among the top gainers with Fargana Hoque and Rumana Ahmed making significant progress.

Fargana recently smashed 45-runs to help her side seal a three-wicket win against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Rumana also scored a half-century in that game.

Hoque’s 90-ball 45 that laid the foundation for Bangladesh’s victory helped her gain one slot to reach the 25th position, whereas Rumana Ahmed, who remained unbeaten on 50 climbed five places to reach the 29th spot.

Harmanpreet Kaur Named in WBBL’s Best XI

Indian T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was the only Indian included in the best playing XI from the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). The playing XI was announced following the completion of the league stages where Perth Scorchers finished on top of the table.

The 32-year-old has scored 399 runs in 11 innings at an average of 66.50, including three half-centuries and eighteen sixes, which happens to be the highest among the players.