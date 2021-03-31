Team India captain Virat Kohli slipped to the fifth position in the latest T20I rankings by International Cricket Council’s (ICC). New Zealand’s Devon Conway leapfrogged Kohli to fourth in the T20I rankings after an impressive show in T2oIs against Bangladesh.

Kohli was in astonishing form during the five-match T2oI series against England as he slammed 231 runs at an average of 115.50.

In the ODI charts, Kohli sustained the top spot with scores of 56 and 66 in the first and second ODIs against England. The Indian captain has 870 points in his kitty. Centurion from the second ODI, KL Rahul moved up from 31st to 27th, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has achieved a career-best 42nd position among batsmen after scores of 35 and 64. India medium-pacer Shardul Thakur’s haul of four for 67 also helped him gain some huge spots in rankings as he climbs to 80th from 93rd.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made his international comeback with England series moved up to 11th from 20th in the ICC ODI rankings for bowlers. This is Bhuvneshwar’s best position since being 10th in September 2017.

The experienced fast bowlers played an integral role in India’s 2-1 win over England in the recent three-match series, picking 3/42 in the final match.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has advanced four places to 24th in the batsmen’s rankings after scoring 99 off 52 balls in the second ODI. Stokes is also up to second among all-rounders, while Jonny Bairstow has retained seventh place in the batting rankings after touching a career-high 796 rating points with his player of the match effort of 124 in the same match. Moeen Ali is up nine places to 46th among bowlers.

In the Test rankings, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin retained his second spot behind Australia’s Pat Cummins.

In the all-rounders’ list, Ravindra Jadeja is ranked third with Ashwin occupying the fourth spot.

Kohli remained fifth among batsmen while swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Pant and Rohit shared the seventh spot.