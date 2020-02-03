Following his stellar all-round show in front of the wicket and behind it, KL Rahul has benefitted largely in the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Monday. Rahul’s stunning effort played not only guided India to a memorable 5-0 triumph in the five-match T20I series versus New Zealand but also lifted him four places to a career-best second position in the batsmen’s list.

Apart from Rahul, India’s white-ball deputy Rohit Sharma has also moved up by three places to enter the top 10. There are now three Indians in the top 10 batsmen, as captain Virat Kohli has retained his ninth position with 105 runs from four matches.

Besides donning the wicketkeeping gloves against Black Caps, the 26-year-old Rahul scored 224 runs, including two hal-centuries and a 40-plus score. Shreyas Iyer (up 63 places to 55th) and Manish Pandey (up 12 places to 58th) are other Indian batsmen advancing in the latest rankings that also includes the Pakistan-Bangladesh series.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s 160 runs in the series have taken him from 23rd to 16th position while Tim Seifert (73rd to 34th) and Ross Taylor (50th to 39th) have also made notable gains in the batsmen’s list. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has advanced six places to 13th among bowlers.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, the India openers, have made significant gains in the latest ICC T20I Player Rankings for Batting.

The story is similar for the India bowling attack as pace ace – Jasprit Bumrah has gained 26 places to reach 11th position, Yuzvendra Chahal has advanced 10 places to 30th and Shardul Thakur’s eight wickets in the series have lifted him 34 places to 57th position.

Navdeep Saini (up 25 places to 71st) and Ravindra Jadeja (up 34 places to 76th) have also moved up.

For Pakistan, experienced players Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have advanced to 45th and 71th positions, respectively, after slamming a half-century each against Bangladesh. Babar Azam, the third Pakistan batsman to score a half-century in the series, has retained the top position as well as his aggregate of 879 points.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has moved up from 72nd to 39th position with two wickets in the series, which the home side won 2-0, with one match abandoned, to retain the top rank in the ICC T20I Team Rankings.

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal, who top-scored in the series with an aggregate of 104 runs, has gained 11 slots to reach 50th position. Al Amin-Hossain is at 51st position among bowlers after gaining 25 places.