After a splendid T20I series against New Zealand recently, KL Rahul (823) retained his second spot behind Pakistan's Babar Azam (879) in the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Thursday. <p></p> <p></p>Australia's Aaron Finch (820) is at the third spot and he is followed by New Zealand's Colin Munro (785) and Australia's Glenn Maxwell (721). <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Australia's Ashton Agar (712), who picked up eight wickets in the recent T20I series against South Africa, which included a hat-trick saw him climb six places to not only break into the top five but claim the number four spot in the latest rankings. <p></p> <p></p>Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (749) is the leading T20I bowler in the world and he is followed by his countrymate Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (742) at No 2. <p></p> <p></p>Australia's David Warner who amassed 128 runs including two fifties continued to climb up the rankings as well, he is currently at the No-18 spot. <p></p> <p></p>Warner, who finished with 128 runs from three innings, including two fifties, continued his rise up the batting rankings to No.18 from 25. <p></p> <p></p>Australia's premier batsman Steve Smith's T20I game has been on the rise since his return from suspension in 2018. <p></p> <p></p>In six innings since then, he has amassed 250 runs at a staggering average of 83.33 while healthy strike-rate at 147.92. <p></p> <p></p>He was also among the runs in the series against South Africa as well, scoring 104 at a strike rate of 142.46 - a performance that helped him climb 25 spots to No.53 in the rankings.