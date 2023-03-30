Advertisement

"If I Was a player, I Would Have Refused To Play": Former Pak Pacer Slams Azam Khan For His Fitness

Former Pakistan pacer slammed the young pacer as well as the selectors for his selection in the squad.

New Delhi: Afghanistan created history, for the first time won a series against a top-six ranked ICC team by defeating Pakistan back-to-back matches in the T20I series. Afghanistan won the first T20I by seven wickets and the second by six wickets to register a historic series win. Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, the Afghanistan team proved to be too strong for them.

Young player wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan who was also the part of the squad had to deal with alot of criticism, he was a star player of Islamabad United scoring 282 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 161 in the PSL, but he returned 0 and 1 in the first two games but was dropped for the third match.

Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed slammed the young pacer as well as the selectors for his selection in the squad. He said that it was clear to him that were was no consideration to the fitness levels of the players mentioning that had he been in a squad like that, he would have refused to play.

"I am not sure what sort of experiment this was. It's clear to me that no consideration was taken when selecting the squad for this series about what standard of skills and fitness levels are needed to represent Pakistan, he said.

"If I was a player in that squad, I would have refused to play with this team. First, at least attain some levels of fitness before playing. Hopefully, they will have learned from this," Javed was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan", he further said.

Earlier during the second match, a Pakistani fanboy body-shamed Pakistan batter Azam Khan by mocking his physique. His actions were caught on camera and this video has gone viral all over internet.

Azam Khan recently made his international debut. He is the son of former Pakistan cricketer and captain Moeen Khan, the batter lasted for only 4 deliveries in the second match. Azam was dismissed for a for a duck in the first T20I and just one in the second.

 

