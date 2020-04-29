Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar says Imran Nazir was a more talented batsman than Virender Sehwag but he wasn’t handled well by the team management which resulted in him not fulfilling the promise he showed after making sparkling entry into the international stage.

“I don’t think Imran Nazir had the brain that Sehwag had,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by IANS. ” I don’t think Sehwag had the talent that Imran Nazir had. There is no comparison with regards to talent. We tried to contain him a little.”

Akhtar claimed he had advised giving Nazir consistent opportunities which fell on deaf ears.

“It is unfortunate that we do not know how to take care of our brands. We could have had a player better than Virender Sehwag in Imran Nazir. He had all the shots while also being a good fielder. We could have utilised him brilliantly but we just couldn’t,” he said.

Known for his aggressive style and electric fielding., Nazir played eight Tests, 79 ODIs and 25 T20Is between 1999 and 2012.