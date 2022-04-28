The <strong>IPL 2022</strong> match between <strong>Gujarat Titans (GT)</strong> and <strong>SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)</strong> was something out of the plot for a best-seller. Played at the pace of a <strong>James Bond movie</strong>, the contest saw everything that one would hope to see from a game, which was a blessing since many a match is threatening to become a tedious non-event. At the end of it all, once could excuse<strong> Rashid Khan</strong> if he has a smile on his face, as he put one across his old franchise SRH. His exit from that team, along with that of <strong>Australian David Warner</strong>, had been the centre of a lot of talks, which would all be silenced now. <p></p> <p></p><strong>SunRisers Hyderabad</strong> seemed to have it all sewed up with two overs to go, thanks to the searing pace of young <strong>Umran Malik</strong> and his <strong>five-wicket haul</strong>. It looked like GT would lose this one. <p></p> <p></p>But <strong>Rahul Tewatia</strong>, one of Indian cricket's never-say-die men, and <strong>Rashid Khan</strong> had other plans. <p></p> <p></p>So <em>hypnotised were SRH in young Umran's achievements</em> that they forgot they needed to close out the match. By the time they recovered, <strong>Tewatia and Rashid had robbed the bank</strong>, with the reticent <strong>Wriddhiman Saha</strong> having earlier set the tone with his <strong>half-century</strong>. <p></p> <p></p>Suffice it to say that <strong>Umran Malik claimed five wickets</strong> and that is all that SRH achieved. No one else even came near getting another. <p></p> <p></p>Rashid was at hand to cart <strong>Marco Jansen</strong> for two consecutive sixes (he had a total of four) off the last two deliveries to end it all. If he stole a look at the <strong>SRH dugout and VIP box and gave them a smile</strong>, the Afghan really can't be blamed. <p></p> <p></p>Tewatia has time and again proved that never write anything off till he is around. He had earlier in IPL 2022 hammered two consecutive sixes of <strong>Odean Smith off the last two deliveries</strong> of the match to give Gujarat an improbable win over <strong>Punjab Kings</strong> and he didn't let his side down on Wednesday either. <p></p> <p></p>But in all of this, nothing can take away from the feat of young Umran Malik. With the <strong>season best 5/25</strong>, the tearaway was a sight to see as he decimated the GT batting, removing <strong>Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, David Miller and Abhinav Manohar</strong>. Too bad the youngster didn't have another over to bowl. <p></p> <p></p>But this was quite the humdinger, not least for the battery fired by Umran, as he sent stumps and bails flashing through the night sky <strong>four times out of his five wickets</strong>. This kid is something else, and hopefully he will be used as any raw talent should be soon.