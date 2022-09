IND-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction, India Legends XI vs West Indies Legends: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 5, At Green Park, Kanpur

IND-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction, India Legends XI vs West Indies Legends: Captain, Vice-Captain, Pro

My Dream11 Team India Legends vs West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Prediction IN-L vs WI-L 2022: Best players list of IND-L vs WI-L, India Legends Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

Toss: The match toss between India Legends and West Indies Legends will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

IND-L vs WI-L My Dream11 Team

Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina (C), Brian Lara, Kirk Edwards, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binni (VC), Naman Ojha (wk), Dwayne Smith, Sulieman Benn, Pragyan Ojha, Krishmar Santokie

IND-L vs WI-L Probable XI

IND-L Probable 11: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha

WI-L Probable 11: Kirk Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Brian Lara (c), William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Dwayne Smith, Krishmar Santokie, Dave Mohammed, and Daren Powell