IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Allan Border Furious With Steve Smith And Australia Team, Says 'What The Hell...'
Australia's performance left a lot to be desired in the first innings and Border reckons that there are way too many scars now, adding it will be a tough few days.
New Delhi: Former Australia captain Allan Border seems to be really upset with the Australian team and in particular Steve Smith for giving a thumbs up to some of the Indian bowlers after getting beaten on the outside edge in the first Test of the four-Test match series played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Australia looked completely out of sorts when they were up against the quality of the Indian spinners. If it was Ravindra Jadeja in the first innings for Australia, Ravichandran Ashwin wasn't far behind in the second innings as the Aussies fell like a pack of cards. Talking about the thumbs up incident, Border said on Fox Cricket, "Play with a harder edge. I mean, we're giving blokes the thumbs up when they're beating us outside the off stump." "What the hell is going on? That is just ridiculous. Don't go stupid, but Australia play hard nose cricket. We're even giving someone thumbs up bloody hell," he added. Australia's performance left a lot to be desired in the first innings and Border reckons that there are way too many scars now, adding it will be a tough few days. "There's so many scars there now, it's going to be a tough few days. You can talk the talk, but ultimately the boys with the bat in hand and ball in hand have got to do the job," Border concluded.
Allan Border (on Smith's thumbs up) said, "we're giving blokes the thumbs up when they're beating us outside the off stump. That is just ridiculous, they shouldn't go stupid. Bloody hell, we're giving someone a thumbs up". (To FOX Cricket).Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 11, 2023
