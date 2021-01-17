Are you a Star Wars fan? If so, you should be at Gabba, Brisbane! On Sunday, former Australian skipper Allan Border stole the show during day three of the fourth and final Test as he came dressed as the iconic character of Darth Vader from Star Wars. As he was wearing a mask among many fans dressed up in a similar way, one could not figure him out.

But once he took off the mask in a dramatic fashion, fans spotted him and were elated as he was among them.

Here is the video of Border as Darth Vader:

Vader is a fictional character in the Star Wars franchise. The character is a primary antagonist in the original trilogy and a primary protagonist in the prequel trilogy.

Following his act during the COVID-19 times, fans cautioned him of social distancing. Here is how fans reacted to Border’s act:

How covid safe was it for Allan Border to wear someone else’s Darth Vader facemask? #AUSvIND Plants have feelings and I eat them (@Felix786) January 17, 2021

In these COVID times, it was really brave or Allan Border to wear someone else’s Darth Vader mask 😷 #AUSvIND Kartik Jayaraman (@elitecynic) January 17, 2021

Has Allan Border broken any COVID protocols by putting on that Darth Vader mask?#AUSvIND@FoxCricket Freo ⚓ Pope (@FreoPope) January 16, 2021

At the time of filing the copy, India was 127 for three. They had lost Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Ajinkya Rahane along with Mayank Agarwal were in the middle as India trail by 242 runs.

The conditions are overcast and there could be scattered showers on day three as well.