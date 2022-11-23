IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out Of ODIs In Bangladesh | Check Replacement

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja will not be available for the one-dayers in Bangladesh, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo. It is learnt that the India all-rounder is yet to recover from the knee injury that he sustained in the Asia Cup 2022 earlier in the year and in all likelihood, Shahbaz Ahmed will take his place in the team.

Although BCCI is yet to confirm the recent development, Jadeja was included in the Indian squad – subject to his fitness test. India will play a couple of Test matches after the one-dayers and it looks highly unlikely that Jadeja will take any part in the tour of Bangladesh.

Saurabh Kumar, who is a left-arm spinner from Uttar Pradesh is in line to replace Jadeja in the Test squad. Kumar has been in his element in domestic cricket and was the pick of the bowlers for the India ‘A’ side against New Zealand with a match-winning nine-wicket haul.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs starting from December 4, 2022, followed by the second and third ODI on December 7 and 10 respectively. The first of the two Tests is scheduled to take place at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from December 14, 2022 followed by the second one from December 22, 2022 in Dhaka.

India squad – ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal.

India squad – Tests: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Srikar Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Ruled Out: Ravindra Jadeja