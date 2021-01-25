Flamboyant England all-rounder Ben Stokes has arrived in India on Monday for the four-match Test series against India starting from February 5. Stokes reached Chennai and has been put under quarantine at a city hotel

The other England players will reach Chennai by January 27 as the team’s training is scheduled to commence from February 2.

Hero of the 2019 World Cup final, Stokes landed in the country along with players who were not part of the England Test squad in Sri Lanka, where they completed a 2-0 sweep on Monday.

“Day 1 quarantine, I have done a fair bit of quarantine, have to try to make my bed every day, not the best job, but have to do it. So that’s basically me for the next five days,” Stokes posted in one of his Instagram stories.

The 29-year-old Stokes shared a series of Instagram stories, describing his plan of action for the next five days.

After the thumping series-win over Sri Lanka, Skipper Joe Root talked about the India tour and claims the longer the players are away for home, the more challenging it will get for them.

“It is going to be a challenge. The next tour is going to be different. The longer we are away from home, the more challenging it will get. More importantly, we will have to check-in that everyone is travelling well. All we can do is to make we manage as best as we can,” said Root, who led England to a 2-0 Test series win against Sri Lanka.

Both teams have announced their squad for the first two Tests which will be played in Chennai.

The high-voltage series is going to be part of the World Test Championship. India, who are currently heading the table, will look to maintain their pole position while England, placed fourth at the moment, will hope to move up and inch towards a place in the WTC final.