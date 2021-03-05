Swashbuckling India opener Rohit Sharma has managed to enter his name in some of the notable record books during the fourth Test match against England on Day 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Rohit becomes the first opener in international cricket to score 1000 runs in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

The 34-year-old, who started his career as a middle-order batsman, has been playing as an opener for India in WTC. Rohit has slammed 1013* runs (at the time of filing the copy) at an average of 67.53. Australia opener David Warner is second on the list with 948 runs followed by South Africa’s Dean Elgar (848), England’s Dominic Sibley (841) and India’s Mayank Agarwal (810).

Rohit is also the second-highest run-getter for India in the World Test Championship after Ajinkya Rahane – 1095 runs. While none of the other Indian players has breached the 1000-run mark in WTC.

The Mumbaikar also become the faster Asian to score 1000 runs in Test cricket as an opener. Rohit took just 17 innings to achieve the massive feat as he pipped his teammate Mayank Agarwal who scored 1000 runs in 19 innings. While in world cricket, Rohit is third on the list after English’s Herbert Sutcliffe who did so in 13 innings and Len Hutton in 16. He is at the third spot alongside former South Africa captain Graeme Smith.

Recently, Rohit entered the top 10 rankings of the ICC Men’s Test batsmen charts. Rohit, who has been in tremendous form in the ongoing Test series between India and England has gained six spots and moved to a career-best eighth position. Before the fourth Test, he has slammed 296 runs in 3 Tests against England at a sublime average of 59.20.

On Day 2 of the fourth Test, Rohit traded his natural attacking instincts for a cautious approach even as India lost three important wickets, including that of skipper Virat Kohli, to reach 80 for 4 at lunch. Rohit is unbeaten on 32 off 106 balls.