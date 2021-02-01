The England cricketers on Mondays have tested negative for COVID-19 in Chennai and are out of quarantine period. The England team reached Chennai on January 27 and since then the players were put under quarantine.

The English players will be allowed to train in a full group from Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

“All PCR tests from yesterday’s test have returned negative results. The England party are now out of quarantine and will train for the first time as a full group at the stadium tomorrow afternoon 2pm-5pm (IST),” ECB released a statement.

England pace spearhead Jofra Archer, batsman Rory Burns and all-rounder Ben Stokes had already started their training on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the upcoming first Test.

Stokes, Archer, and Burns touched down in India earlier than their teammates, as they arrived directly from England after getting rested for the Sri Lanka tour.

England played dominant cricket against Sri Lanka and wrapped the series with a 2-0 clean-sweep.

Earlier, The national selectors have provided rest to Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Curran and Mark Wood. The three players, who were part of the Sri Lanka Tests, will miss the first and second Tests in India.

“This is consistent with the selection policy of finding a block of rest for all multi-format players at some point during post-Christmas winter schedule,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a release.

Meanwhile, the ECB has announced that Jonny Bairstow will return to the squad for the last two Tests.

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. After the first two games in Chennai, the cricketers will move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.

Squad for first two Tests: Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.