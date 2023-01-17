IND Vs NZ 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Confirms Ishan Kishan New Batting Position In Playing 11

Hyderabad: After defeating Sri Lanka 3-0, Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, moves on to the next task. In the three-match One-Day International series, the Men in Blue team will face New Zealand's team led by Tom Latham. India would be without Shreyas Iyer, who was ruled out of the series on the eve of the first ODI due to a back injury. New Zealand would be without their regular skipper, Kane Williamson. Rajat Patidar has been chosen by BCCI to take his place. KL Rahul has opted out of the series too for personal reasons and that leaves the spot of a wicket-keeper batter in the team. Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat are the two contenders for the spot. However, Rohit Sharma has cleared that Ishan would be the one taking that spot. "Ishan will be batting middle-order, I'm glad that he can get a run here after a fine knock against Bangladesh," Rohit Sharma said on Tuesday. He also talked about the new challenge and said "Going into the series it's pretty simple for us, we just want to keep improving as a team. Great opposition, great challenge, we can challenge ourselves to come out and achieve what we want to as a team. New Zealand is a very good team, they're coming off a great series victory against Pakistan, so obviously they are playing some good cricket." Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest ODI double ton against Bangladesh but despite that failed to get a single chance in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Ishan usually opens the innings but now would have the opportunity to bat in the middle order.