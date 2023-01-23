Breaking News

    IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI: Team India Eyeing N0.1 Spot In ODI Rankings In Final ODI Vs New Zealand

    IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI: Team India Eyeing N0.1 Spot In ODI Rankings In Final ODI Vs New Zealand

    Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to face Tom Latham's New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The Men in Blue side has already won the series and would enter the final ODI with a 2-0 lead.

    Updated: January 23, 2023 11:05 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
    Indore: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to face Tom Latham's New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The Men in Blue side has already won the series and would enter the final ODI with a 2-0 lead.

    The Indian cricket team would also have the opportunity to reclaim the number 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings. India consistently topped the rankings and held the spot in one-day international cricket from 2017 to 2019, but their dominance in the 50-over format has diminished.

    India will win the No. 1 in one-day international cricket if they can win the final one-day international in Indore and sweep the series 3-0. India and top-ranked England and second-ranked New Zealand are currently tied on 113 points, and if India wins on Tuesday, they will leapfrog England.

    Team India's performance in the recent 50-over series has been remarkable. They defeated Bangladesh 2-1 and then a 3-0 clean sweep victory over Sri Lanka and now a series win over New Zealand has put them in a good position and given them the opportunity to top the tables once again

    However, England's three-match ODI series with South Africa beginning on January 27 will provide them with an opportunity to reclaim the top spot.

    India have a chance to rise to the top as well. They can leapfrog top-ranked Australia in Tests when the two teams meet in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The four-match series begins on February 9 in all three formats.

    Also Read

    More News ›

    Also Read More News ›

    TOPICS

    COMMENTS

    LIVE SCOREBOARD

    LATEST NEWS

    Indian Head Coach Rahul Dravid Denys Claims On Adopting Spli...

    KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's First Instagram Post After Wedding...

    KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Post Wedding Reception To Take Place...

    Virat Kohli Creates History As ICC Announces Men's T20I Team...

    India's Front Foot Batting Look Weak: Ramiz Raja Identifies ...

    Advertisement