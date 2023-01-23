IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI: Team India Eyeing N0.1 Spot In ODI Rankings In Final ODI Vs New Zealand

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to face Tom Latham's New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The Men in Blue side has already won the series and would enter the final ODI with a 2-0 lead.

The Indian cricket team would also have the opportunity to reclaim the number 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings. India consistently topped the rankings and held the spot in one-day international cricket from 2017 to 2019, but their dominance in the 50-over format has diminished.

India will win the No. 1 in one-day international cricket if they can win the final one-day international in Indore and sweep the series 3-0. India and top-ranked England and second-ranked New Zealand are currently tied on 113 points, and if India wins on Tuesday, they will leapfrog England.

Team India's performance in the recent 50-over series has been remarkable. They defeated Bangladesh 2-1 and then a 3-0 clean sweep victory over Sri Lanka and now a series win over New Zealand has put them in a good position and given them the opportunity to top the tables once again

However, England's three-match ODI series with South Africa beginning on January 27 will provide them with an opportunity to reclaim the top spot.

India have a chance to rise to the top as well. They can leapfrog top-ranked Australia in Tests when the two teams meet in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The four-match series begins on February 9 in all three formats.