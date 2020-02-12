New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham came up with a cheeky tweet for India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul after the third ODI at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. It was about a playfull banter the two had during the game. His tweet has the picture of the two cricketers doing a fist pump and it read, “Paper, scissor, rock?”

Rahul has finally responded to it and said, “Let’s settle this in April. See u in a bit.”

With April, Rahul was indicating the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) that begins from March 29 where both Rahul and Neesham will be playing for the Kings XI Punjab.

Let’s settle this in April. See u in a bit 🤙🏾 K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 12, 2020

Kings XI Punjab also joined in the fun. Their response was, “This took place on the field, how about you two settle this down at.”

This took place on the field, how about you two settle this down at #SaddaAkhada? 😉 Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) February 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Rahul finished as the highest scorer for India in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series. He amassed 202 runs at a Brandmanesque average of 102 which also comprised of a century in the third and final ODI.

It was his fourth ton in ODI cricket.

In another tweet, the NZ allrounder also hoped that Rahul saved some runs for the 13th edition of the IPL where the latter will be leading the side.

The Virat Kohli-led India were whitewashed 3-0.

It was the third time in their history that India have suffered a whitewash in a series of three or more ODIs.

The first time they had failed to win a single ODI in a bilateral series was against West Indies in 1983/4 at home.