<strong>New Delhi:</strong> New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets to become the inaugural World Test Championship winners on Wednesday. New Zealand played dominant cricket throughout the Test as their bowlers played a massive role in the team's historic win. Kyle Jamieson was named Man of the Match for his match-winning spell in the first innings as he became the first bowler to pick a five-wicket haul in the WTC final. <p></p> <p></p>After guiding his team to a massive win, Jamieson said it is surreal to be crowned the champions as he was happy to play his part. <p></p> <p></p>"It's a massive moment. To have some context around Test cricket is big and to be standing here now is surreal. I knew we had a big first hour today. We had the ball in the right areas, and we knew it would be a tough task. It's nice to have the ball first up and play your part," Jamieson said in the post-match presentation. <p></p> <p></p>Jamieson also picked two big wickets in the second innings - Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara on the reserve day to laid the foundation of the historic win. <p></p> <p></p>The lanky pacer said that it was great to dismiss his Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Kohli out twice in the summit clash. <p></p> <p></p>"It's nice to have a chance to do good things for the team. The work that the other bowlers did was really helpful for my figures. Virat is a world-class player, and it was good to have some experience against him at RCB. To pick him up twice in the Test was great," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Jamieson ended the WTC with the most five-wicket hauls - 5. The second on the list is Ravichandran Ashwin with 4. His bowling figure of 5/31 is the second-best by any bowler in an ICC final. The top on the list is Jacques Kallis with 5/30 during Champions Trophy Final in 1998 against West Indies.