New Delhi: There are always mini battles within a big battle. Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult is one such contest in the World Test Championship final which will keep the fans on the edge of their seat. In fact, former players like Shane Bond, Virender Sehwag have already stated that they will be looking forward to Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult contest in the WTC final.

Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult both play for Mumbai Indians and thus the franchise captain has the experience of playing against the left-armer in the practice sessions. Meanwhile, Trent Boult can get the ball to swing back into the right-handers and he can breathe down the neck of the Indian batsman.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has been troubled by the left-arm seamers who can get the ball to move back into him. Rohit doesn’t have a great record as a Test batsman in overseas conditions and he will look to turn the tables as he has the experience under his belt.

“We’ve had banter during IPL nets, he’s a quality bowler. It will be nice to face him. He’ll ask me some questions with the ball, and I’ll answer them,” Mumbai Indians quoted Rohit as saying.

In fact, Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond recently revealed that Trent Boult was continuously troubling Rohit Sharma in the net sessions in the IPL and also added Boult said that he is going to dismiss Rohit in a similar fashion in the WTC final.

Meanwhile, the toss has been delayed in Southampton due to continuous rain. The first session has been washed out and the rain continues to frustrate both the players as well as the spectators. It is now expected that the opening day of the Test match will be washed out and there might not be any play possible.