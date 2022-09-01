Dubai: With India already making it to the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022, all eyes will be on the Pakistan vs Hong Kong match. The winner of the match will qualify to the Super Four stage and will face India on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. Pakistan would be more than hopeful of getting the better of Hong Kong and that brings us to the prospect of yet another India vs Pakistan clash at the same venue where India beat Pakistan by five wickets.

Although India did win the match against Hong Kong quite convincingly, thanks to a brilliant knock by Suryakumar Yadav and some sensible batting from Virat Kohli, the bowling left a lot to be desired. Many would believe that India got out of jail against Hong Kong and with five bowling options, India captain Rohit Sharma had his work cut in trying to control the game. So much so, that Kohli had to come and roll his arm over in the 17th over. Not that the match was on the line then but with five bowling options, a captain will always be struggling to cover for someone who is possibly having a bad day in the office.

KL Rahul hasn’t quite looked his confident self after coming back from injury and the Indian team management might look at Deepak Hooda as a possible replacement for Rahul. It will give Rohit one more option in the bowling department as Hardik Pandya, who was rested for the match against Hong Kong will be an automatic choice for the Indian side against Pakistan on Sunday.

Probable Playing XI – IND vs PAK Super Four Match Asia Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (c), Deepak Hooda, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh