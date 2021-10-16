<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar believes that stakes are always high when India and Pakistan play together in a World Cup. He also said that Pakistan may not pose much of a challenge, taking into consideration the form of the Indian team and statistics. <p></p> <p></p>"The stakes are always high when India and Pakistan play together but going by Team India's current form and taking the stats into consideration, I don't think Pakistan will pose that much of a challenge. Having said that, I don't think we should take our neighbours lightly because cricket is a funny game, and things can change at any moment, especially in the T20 format," Agarkar told on 'Class of 2007' show on Star Sports. <p></p> <p></p>Talking about the 2007 World Cup, which India won after defeating Pakistan by five runs in the final, Agarkar said, "The entire tournament (2007 T20 World Cup) was a dream tour for us. We never thought a bunch of youngsters could achieve such a feat, that too against Pakistan. I think the India-Pakistan rivalry always brings a tidal wave of emotions and is one the most anticipated clashes in the World Cup." <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, former pacer Irfan Pathan recalled why the bowl-out match, which India won in the group stage against Pakistan in Durban, is his most memorable match from the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>"I still remember how one by one, almost all senior players pulled themselves out of the first-ever T20 World Cup and Team India entered the tournament with a fairly young and inexperienced side. I think I still had more experience in the new format, as I played for the Middlesex team for a brief period. I think we became a unit after we beat Pakistan in the bowl-out. That is probably my most favourite match of the entire tournament." <p></p> <p></p>The 'Class of 2007' show featuring Pathan, Agarkar along with Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, RP Singh, Dinesh Karthik and S. Sreesanth will be broadcasted on October 18 at 1 PM on Star Sports. The show is coming on the day when India will play their first practice match of the men's T20 World Cup against England in Dubai.