Centurion: On the eve of the much-awaited Boxing Day Test, India coach Rahul Dravid – who is on his first full-time overseas assignment – would address the media on Saturday. In all probability, Dravid would be welcomed by the media with a barrage of questions. Dravid could be asked about the current status of the captain, Virat Kohli – who has been axed as the ODI captain recently. Dravid is also expected to speak about the preparations.

Dravid could also announce the playing XI or drop a major hint on Ajinkya Rahane. There is going to be a toss-up between Rahane and Hanuma Vihari one feels.

As per a report on InsideSport, Dravid would be addressing the press at 4:30 PM IST.

Going ahead what would help India is Dravid’s experience of South Africa. He happens to be the first Indian captain to win a Test match on SA soil and will hope to add a series honour against his name, helping Virat Kohli and Co. beat the Proteas at home.