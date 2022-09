IND vs SL Highlights Asia Cup: India's Asia Cup Campaign In Jeopardy As SL Win By Six Wickets

India Vs Sri Lanka T20 Asia Cup Highlights: Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis added 97 runs for the first wicket but Yuzvendra Chahal removed Nissanka and Asalanka in the same over to bring India back in the game. Kusa Mendis will be key for SL now.

A remarkable comeback by Sri Lanka as they restrict IND to 173-8 . Rohit Sharma’s blazing 72 put India on course for a big score, but Sri Lanka were up to the task and kept on picking wickets. None of the Indian batter, barring Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav could make any significant impact. This match is evenly poised now.

Rohit Sharma missed out on a hundred and was out for 72 off 41 balls. Suryakumar Yadav followed him soon as SL bounced back in the match. But with Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda still to bat, India are still in a very good position.

Tremendous recovery by India, courtesy of a blazing half century by Rohit Sharma. IND lost Virat Kohli and KL Rahul early but that hardly had an impact on Rohit Sharma who slammed the Sri Lanka bowlers to all corners of the ground.

Powerplay done and India have made 44 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. This is a good start by both teams. Things looked gloomy for IND when KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were dismissed early but Rohit Sharma has looked good and has played a brilliant knock so far. He will be looking to score his second century against Sri Lanka in T20Is. Wanindu Hasaranga will be a threat for India though.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been dismissed and India found themselves in a spot of bother. Rahul was trapped LBW by Maheesh Theekshana before Virat Kohli played a shocking slog to get clean bowled off the bowling of Dilshan Madushanka.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are at the crease. Both players gave India a blazing start against Pakistan and a similar start will be expected of them against Sri Lanka. Dilshan Madushanka bowled a very good first over and Maheesh Theekshana will start from other end.

India face a must-win situation against Sri Lanka. IND lost to PAK in the first game of the Super 4 thus they need a win to keep their hopes alive. Rohit Sharma has looked good in all games but has not carried on to get a big score, something he would like to do in the coming game. However, Virat Kohli has roared back to form with two back-to-back half-centuries. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have also had a terrific run in the tournament. The form of Rishabh Pant will be a concern though. Meanwhile, with the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been brilliant but has lacked support from the other end.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan in the first game but bounced back to beat Bangladesh and Afghanistan in back to back games. Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis has done well with the bat. With the ball, Wanindu Hasaranga will be key along with Maheesh Theekshana.

Ind Vs Sri Lanka Squads:

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana