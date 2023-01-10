New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to compete against Dasun Shanka’s Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul are set to make their return to the team after being rested for the T20I.

There have been lots of questions about the future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the shortest format of the game following the unsuccessful campaign in the most recent T20 World Cup. As per many speculations, BCCI is considering Hardik Pandya as the future skipper for the Men in Blue in T20Is. He even successfully led a young Team India to a T20I series win against SL prior to this ODI series.

Former Indian Chief Selector Dilip Vengsarkar believes that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli still have a lot of cricket in them, even for T20I cricket. He said “Both are great players. Over the years they have won many matches. There is still a lot of cricket in them. They will be back (in T20s).”

“Regarding Tests, they are an integral part of the Indian team. I am a huge fan of both. They are still in great shape physically and mentally (even though both are in their mid-30s). I always believe as a selector that form and fitness are important. Age is no criteria in cricket. Virat Kohli is supremely fit. I still believe they will play in all formats of the game,” said Vengsarkar at the Meet the Media program organised by the Mumbai Press Club.