Guwahati: Virat Kohli scored his 45th ODI century and helped Team India score 373 runs in the first innings at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The Lankan Lions were then held to 306 runs by the Men in Blue, who won the match by 67 runs. Virat Kohli was named the match’s player of the match for his century knock.

The star Indian batter even equaled the record set by the “God of Cricket,” Sachin Tendulkar, for scoring 20 centuries in a single nation, which is the record for most by a batter. During the Chattogram One-Day International in Bangladesh, Virat Kohli ended his century drought in an ODI and then followed it with another ODI century in the first ODI vs SL.

Virat went through a rough patch and couldn’t score a single century in any format for almost 3 years but ever since Asia Cup 2022, he has smashed 3 tons in 6 months in two different formats. He is once again proving why he is hailed as the modern-day great.

He is often compared with Sachin Tendulkar and seen as the only cricketer that can surpass Sachin Tendulkar and his records. Former Indian Cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Sanjay Manjrekar believe the same. However, India’s former star opener doesn’t vote in favor of a comparison between batters of two different eras but agrees on Kohli surpassing Sachin Tendulkar.

“It’s not about the record honestly. Virat Kohli will go on to get many more centuries than Sachin Tendulkar in 50-overs format. See, the rules have changed. You should not compare eras. It’s not fair to compare eras as well where there was one new ball as compared to now when there are 2 new balls with five fielders inside. But yes, he has been a master in this format and he has shown it over such a long period of time,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Manjrekar agreed to this too and said “He is not an opener so in every 50-overs game, he is not going there from ball number 1 and you are looking at the whole innings to get a hundred. He has batted at 3 most of the times so that is something you have got to consider. I have no doubt that he will overtake Tendulkar in one-day hundreds. I mean, it’s just four hundreds to equal Tendulkar. It may happen in a year and a half. It’s a 50-over World Cup year so I believe it could happen.”